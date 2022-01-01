Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of bread crust, cyclamen, rose, pink grapefruit, apple, peach, tangerine, ginger, hazelnut and cinnamon. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of bread crust, cyclamen, rose, pink grapefruit, apple, peach, tangerine, ginger, hazelnut and cinnamon.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 36 months. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 36 months.

