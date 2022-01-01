|
Trento Pas Dosé Altemasi 2017
Trento (Trentino)
Chardonnay (60%), Pinot Nero (40%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and plum followed by aromas of bread crust, hawthorn, broom, citron, pear, peach, praline, honey and mineral.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and citron.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 48 months.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Stewed fish, Roasted white meat, Broiled crustaceans
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|October 2022
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2013
| --
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| October 2015
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| October 2022
| --