|
Centovie 2020
(Abruzzo)
|
Pecorino
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and citrus fruits followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, peach, peach, pineapple, hazelnut, lemon balm and ginger.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.
12 months in cement tanks, 5 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish and mushrooms, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Legume soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|October 2022