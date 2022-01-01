Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and citrus fruits followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, peach, peach, pineapple, hazelnut, lemon balm and ginger. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and citrus fruits followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, peach, peach, pineapple, hazelnut, lemon balm and ginger.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.

12 months in cement tanks, 5 months in bottle. 12 months in cement tanks, 5 months in bottle.

