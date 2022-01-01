Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, apple and peach followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, medlar, pineapple, citrus fruits, lemon balm, lesser calamint, almond and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, apple and peach followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, medlar, pineapple, citrus fruits, lemon balm, lesser calamint, almond and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.

5 months in steel tanks. 5 months in steel tanks.

