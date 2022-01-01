|
Pelago 2018
(Marches)
|
Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Montepulciano
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of dried violet, iris, blueberry, blackberry, cocoa, tobacco, mace, hay, laurel, leather, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors. pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.
14 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|October 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2003
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| Issue 49, February 2007
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2013
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2017
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| October 2022
| --