Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, apple and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, grapefruit, plum, peach, mango, hazelnut, croissant, butter, praline, honey, mineral and vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of banana, apple and praline.

Past of the base wine ferments in barrique. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 68 months.


