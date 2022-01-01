|
Cogito R. 2021
(Marches)
|
Grenache Noir
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, rose, strawberry, raspberry, carob, laurel and walnut husk.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.
Aged in cement tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|November 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2021
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2022
| --