Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, rose, strawberry, raspberry, carob, laurel and walnut husk.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.

Aged in cement tanks.


