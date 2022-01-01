|
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Malandrino 2020
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
Montepulciano
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blueberry and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen, blackberry, pomegranate, raspberry, carob and pink pepper.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blueberry and black cherry.
Aged in steel and cementa tanks.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Stuffed pasta with meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|November 2022
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2001
| ✧✧✧✧
| Issue 12, October 2003
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| November 2022
| --