|
Pecorino Giulia 2021
(Abruzzo)
|
Pecorino
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and citrus fruits followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, plum, peach, pineapple and hazelnut.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed crustaceans, Vegetable soups, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|November 2022