|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Ergo Mirizzi 2020
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
|
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pear, citrus fruits, pineapple, peach, linden, anise, honey, saffron and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
12 months in amphora and cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Stewed white meat, Stewed fish, Mushroom soups, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|November 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2019
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2020
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2021
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| November 2022
| --