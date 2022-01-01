|
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Tonì 2018
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
Montepulciano
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, raspberry, cinnamon, carob, tobacco, cocoa, mace, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.
12 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|November 2022
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2000
| ✧✧✧✧
| Issue 12, October 2003
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| November 2022
| --