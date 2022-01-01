Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
  Primitivo di Manduria Passo del Cardinale 2021, Paolo Leo (Italy)

Primitivo di Manduria Passo del Cardinale 2021

Paolo Leo (Italy)

Primitivo di Manduria (Apulia)
Primitivo
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Primitivo di Manduria (Apulia)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, carob, tobacco, tamarind, chocolate, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.

3 months in barrique, 6 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 14%

Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

November 2022


