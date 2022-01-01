|
Trebbiano d'Abruzzo Malandrino 2021
Trebbiano d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
Trebbiano d'Abruzzo
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, apple and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, kiwi, citrus fruits, peach, pineapple and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and plum.
4 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12%
Risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products, Vegetable soups
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|November 2022