Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, apple and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, kiwi, citrus fruits, peach, pineapple and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and plum.

4 months in steel tanks.


