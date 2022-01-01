Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva Classico Utopia 2019, Montecappone (Italy)

Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva Classico Utopia 2019

Montecappone (Italy)

Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva (Marches)
Verdicchio
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva (Marches)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, chamomile, broom, pear, citron, pineapple, anise, saffron, linden and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and citron.

9 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish, Fried fish, Cheese

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

November 2022


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2018   ✧✧✧✧     November 2021       --    
2019   ✧✧✧✧     November 2022       --    

Other Montecappone's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What kind of closure do you prefer besides traditional cork?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
Do you decant an aged wine before serving?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in November?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2022 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.