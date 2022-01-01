|
Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva Classico Utopia 2019
Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva (Marches)
|
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, chamomile, broom, pear, citron, pineapple, anise, saffron, linden and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and citron.
9 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish, Fried fish, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|November 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| November 2021
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| November 2022
| --