|
Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo Superiore Fossimatto 2021
Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
|
Montepulciano
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and blackberry followed by aromas of dog rose, cyclamen, blueberry, apple, peach and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and blackberry.
6 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish, Mushroom soups, Vegetable flans
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|November 2022