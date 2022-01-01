Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent. Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and blackberry followed by aromas of dog rose, cyclamen, blueberry, apple, peach and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and blackberry.

6 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.


