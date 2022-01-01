Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
  Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo Pie' delle Vigne 2019, Cataldi Madonna (Italy)

Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo Pie' delle Vigne 2019

Cataldi Madonna (Italy)

Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
Montepulciano
Rose Wine Rose Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen, dog rose, blackberry, plum, pomegranate, strawberry, peach and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and raspberry.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 14%

Pasta with meat, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Fish soups, Cold cuts

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature Rose Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Bodied and Mature Rose Wines)

November 2022


