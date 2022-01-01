|
Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo Pie' delle Vigne 2019
Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
|
Montepulciano
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen, dog rose, blackberry, plum, pomegranate, strawberry, peach and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and raspberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Pasta with meat, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Fish soups, Cold cuts
|
|Suggested glass
|
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature Rose Wines)
|
|November 2022