Brilliant ruby red and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen, dog rose, blackberry, plum, pomegranate, strawberry, peach and almond. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen, dog rose, blackberry, plum, pomegranate, strawberry, peach and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and raspberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and raspberry.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

