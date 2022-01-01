Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blueberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, black currant, cinnamon, chocolate, tobacco, tomato leaf, mace, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blueberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, black currant, cinnamon, chocolate, tobacco, tomato leaf, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blueberry and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blueberry and plum.

Part of the grapes are dried, 24 months in cask, at least 12 months in bottle. Part of the grapes are dried, 24 months in cask, at least 12 months in bottle.

