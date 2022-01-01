|
Tabano 2015
(Marches)
Montepulciano
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blueberry and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blackberry, carob, tobacco, cocoa, licorice, leather, pink pepper, thyme, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blueberry and black cherry.
12 months in barrique.
Alcohol: 14%
Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|November 2022
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| November 2021
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| November 2022
| --