Pecorino Supergiulia 2019
(Abruzzo)
Pecorino
White Wine
Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and citrus fruits followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, peach, pineapple, honey, anise, hazelnut and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.
8 months in steel tanks, 10 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Stuffed pasta with fish, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups
Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|November 2022