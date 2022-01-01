|
Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva Classico Ergo Sum Mirizzi 2017
Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva (Marches)
|
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and almond followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, medlar, citron, peach, bergamot, anise, rosemary, saffron, honey, linden and flint.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and almond.
12 months in cement tanks, 48 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|November 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| November 2020
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| November 2022
| --