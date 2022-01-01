Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and almond followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, medlar, citron, peach, bergamot, anise, rosemary, saffron, honey, linden and flint. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and almond followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, medlar, citron, peach, bergamot, anise, rosemary, saffron, honey, linden and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and almond. Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and almond.

12 months in cement tanks, 48 months in bottle. 12 months in cement tanks, 48 months in bottle.

