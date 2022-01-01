Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of broom, grapefruit, pear, pineapple, peach, walnut husk, honey, linden, almond and mineral.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit.

The base wine ages for 10 months on its lees. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 30 months.


