  Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Spumante Metodo Classico Extra Brut Mirizzi '68 2018, Montecappone (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Spumante Metodo Classico Extra Brut Mirizzi '68 2018

Montecappone (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
Sparkling Wine

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of broom, grapefruit, pear, pineapple, peach, walnut husk, honey, linden, almond and mineral.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit.

The base wine ages for 10 months on its lees. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 30 months.

Alcohol: 13%

Stuffed pasta with fish, Stewed fish, Stewed white meat, Mushroom soups

10 °C (50 °F)
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

November 2022


