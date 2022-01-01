Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, apple and bread crust followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, citron, pear, mango, grapefruit, pineapple, praline, honey, almond and flint. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, apple and bread crust followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, citron, pear, mango, grapefruit, pineapple, praline, honey, almond and flint.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and citron. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and citron.

The base wine ages for 10 months on its lees. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 60 months. The base wine ages for 10 months on its lees. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 60 months.

