Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Spumante Metodo Classico Pas Dosé Mirizzi 2015
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, apple and bread crust followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, citron, pear, mango, grapefruit, pineapple, praline, honey, almond and flint.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and citron.
The base wine ages for 10 months on its lees. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 60 months.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Pasta and risotto with crustaceans and fish, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Mushroom soups
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|November 2022