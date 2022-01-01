|
Sannio Piedirosso 2021
Sannio (Campania)
|
Piedirosso
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and strawberry followed by aromas of violet, geranium, raspberry, pomegranate and black pepper.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and strawberry.
6 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|December 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2020
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2022
| --