Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and strawberry followed by aromas of violet, geranium, raspberry, pomegranate and black pepper.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and strawberry.

6 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.


