|
Sangiovese Le Semente 2021
(Umbria)
|
Sangiovese
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of cyclamen, rose, raspberry, blackberry, blueberry and pomegranate.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Pasta with meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cold cuts
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|December 2022