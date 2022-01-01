|
Cirò Rosso Classico Superiore Riserva Colli del Mancuso 2019
Cirò (Calabria)
Gaglioppo
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, carob, cocoa, cinnamon, tobacco, mace, black pepper, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
12 months in cask.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|December 2022
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2001
| ✧✧✧✧
| Issue 39, March 2006
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2022
| --