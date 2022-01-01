|
Cirò Rosso Classico Superiore Liber Pater 2020
Cirò (Calabria)
Gaglioppo
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, carob, chocolate, tobacco, black pepper and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
8 months in barrique.
Alcohol: 14%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|December 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2003
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2006
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| December 2022
| --