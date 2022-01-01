Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
  Cirò Rosso Classico Superiore Liber Pater 2020, Ippolito (Italy)

Cirò Rosso Classico Superiore Liber Pater 2020

Ippolito (Italy)

Cirò (Calabria)
Gaglioppo
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Cirò (Calabria)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, carob, chocolate, tobacco, black pepper and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.

8 months in barrique.

Alcohol: 14%

Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

December 2022


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2003   ✧✧✧     February 2006       --    
2020   ✧✧✧✧     December 2022       --    

