|
Montefalco Rosso Sallustio 2019
Montefalco (Umbria)
|
Sangiovese (60%), Barbera (25%), Sagrantino (15%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, carob, cinnamon, mace and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
Half of this wine ages in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|December 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
| ✧✧✧
| January 2007
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2022
| --