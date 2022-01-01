|
Cirò Rosé Mabilia 2021
Cirò (Calabria)
|
Gaglioppo
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, rose, strawberry, peach and blueberry.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Legume soups, Fish soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|December 2022