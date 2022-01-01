Brilliant onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent. Brilliant onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, rose, strawberry, peach and blueberry.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

Aged in steel tanks.


