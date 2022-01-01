Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent. Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and pomegranate followed by aromas of cyclamen, raspberry, strawberry, blackberry and peach.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and pomegranate.

Aged in steel tanks.


