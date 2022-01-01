|
Sannio Coda di Volpe 2021
Sannio (Campania)
|
Coda di Volpe
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and citrus fruits followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, chamomile, peach, pineapple, plum and hazelnut.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.
4 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed meat with mushrooms, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|December 2022