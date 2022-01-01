Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and citrus fruits followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, chamomile, peach, pineapple, plum and hazelnut.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.

4 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.


