|
Cirò Bianco Mare Chiaro 2021
Cirò (Calabria)
|
Greco Bianco
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and citron followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, pineapple, pear, papaya and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and pineapple.
4 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|December 2022