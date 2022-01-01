|
Montefalco Sagrantino Etnico 2017
Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
Sagrantino
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, carob, cocoa, tobacco, leather, licorice, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.
12 months in cask and barrique.
Alcohol: 15.5%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|December 2022
|Other Vintages
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2018
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2022
| --