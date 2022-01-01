Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
  Montefalco Sagrantino Etnico 2017, Di Filippo (Italy)

Montefalco Sagrantino Etnico 2017

Di Filippo (Italy)

Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
Sagrantino
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, carob, cocoa, tobacco, leather, licorice, vanilla and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.

12 months in cask and barrique.

Alcohol: 15.5%

Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

December 2022


Other Vintages
2013   ✧✧✧✧     June 2018       --    
2017   ✧✧✧✧     December 2022       --    

