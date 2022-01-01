Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, beeswax, citrus fruits, pear and hazelnut.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.

Refermented in bottle and aged in bottle for 3 months with its lees.


