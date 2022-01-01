Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of pear, apple and melon followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, peach and plum.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing hint of sweetness.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and melon.

Produced with the Martinotti method.


