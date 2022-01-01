|
Nudo Eroico Extra Dry
(Campania)
|
Falanghina
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of pear, apple and melon followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, peach and plum.
Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing hint of sweetness.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and melon.
Produced with the Martinotti method.
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Aperitifs, Vegetable and fish appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Sauteed fish, Dairy products, Eggs
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|December 2022