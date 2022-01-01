Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Nudo Eroico Extra Dry, Fontanavecchia (Italy)  

Nudo Eroico Extra Dry

Fontanavecchia (Italy)

(Campania)
Falanghina
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧

(Campania)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of pear, apple and melon followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, peach and plum.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing hint of sweetness.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and melon.

Produced with the Martinotti method.

Alcohol: 11.5%

Aperitifs, Vegetable and fish appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Sauteed fish, Dairy products, Eggs

Suggested glass Charmat Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)

December 2022


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Fontanavecchia's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
At the end of a meal, you like having:


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in December?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
Would you buy or drink alcohol-free or dealcoholized wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2022 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.