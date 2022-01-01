Deep golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent. Deep golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hazelnut followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear and honey.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.

At least 6 months in steel tanks.


