|
Grechetto Senza Solfiti Aggiunti 2020
(Umbria)
|
Grechetto
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
|
Deep golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hazelnut followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear and honey.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.
At least 6 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|December 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧
| June 2018
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧
| December 2022
| --