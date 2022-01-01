Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citrus fruits, plum, medlar, pineapple, hazelnut, linden and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.

Aged in steel tanks. A small part ages for 6 months in barrique. 12 months in bottle.


