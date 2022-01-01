|
Falanghina del Sannio Taburno Libero 2017
Falanghina del Sannio (Campania)
Falanghina
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citrus fruits, plum, medlar, pineapple, hazelnut, linden and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.
Aged in steel tanks. A small part ages for 6 months in barrique. 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted fish, Stewed white meat, Broiled fish, Mushroom soups
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|December 2022
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2020
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2022
| --