  Cirò Rosso Classico Superiore Riserva Ripe del Falco 2013, Ippolito (Italy)

Cirò Rosso Classico Superiore Riserva Ripe del Falco 2013

Ippolito (Italy)

Cirò (Calabria)
Gaglioppo
Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧✧

Cirò (Calabria)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of prune, blackberry jam and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, black cherry jam, blueberry jam, carob, cocoa, tobacco, leather, licorice, rhubarb, porcino mushroom, mace, cinchona, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of prune, blackberry jam and black cherry jam.

Aged in cask.

Alcohol: 15%

Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

December 2022


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
1991   ✧✧✧✧     Issue 39, March 2006    
2013   ✧✧✧✧✧     December 2022    

Other Ippolito's wines 


