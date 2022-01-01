Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of prune, blackberry jam and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, black cherry jam, blueberry jam, carob, cocoa, tobacco, leather, licorice, rhubarb, porcino mushroom, mace, cinchona, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of prune, blackberry jam and black cherry jam.

Aged in cask.


