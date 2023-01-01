Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of strawberry, cherry and raspberry followed by aromas of rose, cyclamen, plum, blueberry, blackberry, black pepper and rosemary.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of strawberry, cherry and raspberry.

6 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.


