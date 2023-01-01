Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
  Vittoria Frappato 2021, Valle dell'Acate (Italy)

Vittoria Frappato 2021

Valle dell'Acate (Italy)

Vittoria (Sicily)
Frappato
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Vittoria (Sicily)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of strawberry, cherry and raspberry followed by aromas of rose, cyclamen, plum, blueberry, blackberry, black pepper and rosemary.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of strawberry, cherry and raspberry.

6 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Fish soups

Suggested glass Young Red Wines 16 °C
(60 °F)
(Young Red Wines)

January 2023


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2014   ✧✧✧     June 2015       --    
2015   ✧✧✧✧     September 2016       --    
2016   ✧✧✧✧     June 2017       --    
2017   ✧✧✧✧     October 2018       --    
2018   ✧✧✧✧     November 2019       --    
2021   ✧✧✧✧     January 2023       --    

