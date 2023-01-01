|
Cerasuolo di Vittoria Classico 2019
Cerasuolo di Vittoria (Sicily)
|
Nero d'Avola (60%), Frappato (40%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and strawberry followed by aromas of geranium, violet, blackberry, raspberry, carob, tobacco, chocolate, black pepper and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and strawberry.
12 months in cask, at least 9 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat, Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|January 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2015
| ✧✧✧✧
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2016
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2018
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2019
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2023
| --