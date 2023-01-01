Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pear, peach and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.

4 months in steel tanks.


