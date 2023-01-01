|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Diego 2021
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧❂
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pear, peach and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
4 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|January 2023