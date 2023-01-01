Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and orange blossom followed by aromas of hawthorn, chamomile, broom, citrus fruits, pear, peach, pineapple, almond and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.

4 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle.


