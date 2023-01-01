|
Sicilia Nero d'Avola Il Moro 2018
(Sicily)
Nero d'Avola
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry, carob, tobacco, cinnamon and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.
12 months in steel tanks and cask.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|January 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2015
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2016
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2018
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2019
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2023
| --