Rosso Piceno Cimarè 2021
Rosso Piceno (Marches)
Montepulciano (50%), Sangiovese (35%), Merlot (10%), Cabernet Sauvignon (5%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, black currant, carob, tobacco, cinnamon and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
6 months in barrique.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushroom, Cheese
Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|January 2023