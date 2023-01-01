|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Brut Primo
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭❂
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, pear and broom followed by aromas of pineapple, plum, peach, tangerine and almond.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, pear and pineapple.
Produced with the Charmat method.
Alcohol: 12%
Aperitifs, Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with vegetables, Fried vegetables, Eggs, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|January 2023