Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and almond followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, chamomile, lemon balm, pear, peach, medlar, grapefruit and thyme.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.

A small part ages for 6 months in cask. 12 months in bottle.


