|
Costa d'Amalfi Furore Bianco 2021
Costa d'Amalfi (Campania)
|
Falanghina (60%), Biancolella (40%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, citrus fruits and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pear, peach, plum, medlar, hazelnut and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.
4 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Fried fish, Pasta with fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|January 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2020
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2023
| --