Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, chamomile, pear, citrus fruits, medlar, peach, pineapple, anise, thyme, honey, almond and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and almond.

Half of the wine ferments in barrique. More than 12 months in steel tanks, at least 12 months in bottle.


