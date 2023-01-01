Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of prune, black cherry jam and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry jam, carob, tobacco, mace, leather, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of prune, black cherry jam and blackberry jam.

12 months in barrique, 14 months in bottle.


