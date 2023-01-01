Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
  Montefalco Sagrantino Carapace 2017, Tenuta Castelbuono (Italy)

Montefalco Sagrantino Carapace 2017

Tenuta Castelbuono (Italy)

Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
Sagrantino
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, carob, licorice, cigar box, mace, leather, vanilla and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.

24 months in cask, at least 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 15%

Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

January 2023


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2008   ✧✧✧✧     February 2015       --    
2009   ✧✧✧✧     April 2015       --    
2012   ✧✧✧✧     November 2016       --    
2017   ✧✧✧✧     January 2023       --    

Other Tenuta Castelbuono's wines 


