Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of raspberry, blackberry, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, leather, licorice, mace, black pepper, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of raspberry, blackberry, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, leather, licorice, mace, black pepper, vanilla and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and raspberry. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and raspberry.

24 months in cask, 12 months in bottle. 24 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.

